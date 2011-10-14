Catherine Tate is God in King James Bible celebration

The 400th anniversary of the King James Bible is being celebrated with two 24-performances of ‘Sixty-six Books’, a cycle of plays written in response to each book of the Bible.

The performances, today and on 28 October, mark the opening of London’s new Bush theatre which has relocated from above O’Neills pub, to the Shepherd’s Bush Library building just a short distance away.

Sixty-sixty writers have each written a response to each book of the Bible and the impressive list includes Sir Andrew Motion, Carol Ann Duffy, Wole Soyinka, Billy Bragg and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The cast of the play is just as exciting, with Catherine Tate as God heading a cast of 130 actors including Juliet Stevenson, Arthur Darvill and Rafe Spall.

Ms Tate makes a dramatic entrance as God, wearing high heels and accompanied by an angel bearing a laptop so that God can communicate via Twitter.

Churches across the UK will also be celebrating the Bible’s anniversary this weekend, with coffee mornings, exhibitions and other, more adventurous events.

Bromham Baptist church and St Owen’s church are jointly holding an eight-day Bible-reading marathon, in which they plan to read the entire book from start to finish.

Around 150 readers will share 365 slots of around 15 minutes each.

Dewsbury Minster is holding a multi-media ‘Rock Mass’ tomorrow, complete with spotlights, smoke generators and electric guitars.

The mass is part of the Biblefresh project which aims to show how the King James Bible is just as relevant today as it was when it was writte in 1611.

