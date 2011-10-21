Government criticised for protecting gay people but not Christians

The outspoken former Tory MP Anne Widdecombe is expected to accuse the government of ignoring the plight of Christians and yet threatening to cut aid to countries which persecute homosexuals.

In a speech at the annual conference of Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) tomorrow, Miss Widdecombe is expected to claim that hedgehogs stand a better chance of ‘earnest representation’ than persecuted Christians.

According to International Christian Concern an estimated 200 million Christians have been murdered for their faith in the last century, making it the in human history for Christian persecution.

The organisation lists the top 11 persecutors of Christians last year as: Eritrea, Pakistan, Iran, North Korea, Somalia, India, Iraq, Vietnam, Nigeria, China and Egypt.

Earlier this month David Cameron said he would slash aid to poor African countries that persecute gay people, an act which Miss Widdecombe claims shows the government’s double-standards.

UK aid to Malawi has already been cut after two gay men were sentenced to 14 years hard labour.

Miss Widdecombe is expected to call on the general public to lobby Parliament to prioritise religious freedom in its foreign policy.

Meanwhile the EU has confirmed that a €500 million food aid programme will be cut by three-quarters.

The programme helps to feed 18 million of the world’s poorest citizens.

