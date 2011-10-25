Church of Scientology denies investigating South Park creators

The controversial Church of Scientology has vigorously denied claims that it investigated the creators of cartoon series South Park following the screening of episode called ‘Trapped in the Closet’.

The episode, which poked fun at the Scientology belief system and lampooned its most prominent member, Tom Cruise, was aired in the USA in 2006 but was banned in the UK for several years.

Marty Rathbun, a former member of the Church of Scientology, now claims that South Park creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, were targeted by investigators working for the religion after the episode aired in the USA.

On his blog, Rathbun posted a document which he claims was written by the commanding officer from the Church of Scientology’s office of special affairs.

He claims that Stone and Parker were investigated by private detectives in an attempt by the church to discredit their reputations.

Last year South Park was criticised after an episode featured the prophet Muhammed.

Any physical representation of the prophet is considered blasphemous by Muslims and the episode sparked warnings of violent retribution from Islamic groups.

The Church of Scientology is expected to open The Super Power Building in Clearwater, Florida, shortly.

The building houses a museum dedicated to the Church’s founder, L Ron Hubbard, and is said to contain high-tech equipment to help the church’s members unleash “superhuman powers”.

