New INTERFAITH RELATIONSHIPS STUDY INVITES PARTICIPANTS

My name is Jaclyn Doherty, and I am a Ph.D. student at the Graduate Center in New York City (http://www.cunybasp.org/). My research focuses on the social psychology of interfaith relationships, and I am looking to launch a study that explores factors involved in relationship satisfaction among interfaith romantic dating couples. I expect that the study will consist of a quick (anonymous) set of questionnaires (about 10-20 minutes) that can be completed entirely online by each partner in the relationship. Participants would be entered in a chance to win $50 gift certificates in exchange for their time. I came across your website when I was thinking of ways to find participants for this study.

After reviewing your forum policies, I’m not sure whether it would be appropriate to post this information there. I want to make sure that I completely respect the spirit of the forum. My main question: would your forum be an appropriate place to let people know about this study and how they can get involved? If not, can you think of any other ways to reach romantic couples in interfaith relationships who may be interested in contributing to this research?

If anybody is in an interfaith dating relationship (loosely defined as a romantic dating relationship between two people of different religions/faiths) and would be interested in participating, please let me know – either via the Interfaith Relationships Study thread in the Comparative Studies forum: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19590/

or email at jdoherty@gradcenter.cuny.edu.

Due to the confines of the research design, I’m anticipating that each partner will have to identify with a religion for this study. However, I’m planning to run studies in the future that involve religious/non-religious pairings, so it would be nice to gauge interest for those types as well.

Feel free to share this message with others who would be eligible, and let me know if you have any other ideas about where I could find these interfaith couples.

Thank you!

Jaclyn Doherty

Ph.D. Student, Basic and Applied Social Psychology

The Graduate Center, CUNY

jdoherty@gradcenter.cuny.edu

