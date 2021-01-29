The Veil: Contemplating the Christian Mysteries

by

This is a valuable website representing a lifetime of scholarly writing by respected IO member Thomas

https://www.theveil.net/

“The Veil seeks to provide essays and texts for those interested in an ongoing formation in faith – what in the early church was called mystagogia – a deeper contemplation of the Mysteries of Christian Revelation, in a manner which is Catholic in its universality and orthodox in its conformity to the deposit of faith as founded in Scripture and Apostolic Tradition. As such the Veil follows the counsel of Christ, “Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you” (Luke 11:9)”

