New Dead Sea Scrolls Fragments Found — 60 yrs since last discovery

by

Archaeologists in Israel Have Discovered a New Dead Sea Scroll

They also discovered a partially mummified 6,000-year-old skeleton of a child.

Sarah Cascone March 16, 2021

For the first time in 60 years, archaeologists have discovered a new fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls, a cache of ancient Jewish and Hebrew religious manuscripts uncovered in the Qumran Caves on the northern shore of the Dead Sea.

The Israel Antiquities Authority, which carried out the excavations, believes the new scroll, written in Greek, is actually a missing part of the “Book of the 12 Minor Prophets” scroll, first discovered in 1961. It contains verses from Zechariah 8:16-17 and Nahum 1:5-6. The minor differences in the wording compared to other known manuscripts are important in helping shape our understanding of the evolution of the standardized Hebrew Bible.

“When we think about the biblical text, we think about something very static. It wasn’t static. There are slight differences and some of those differences are important,” Joe Uziel, head of the antiquities authority’s Dead Sea Scrolls unit, told the Associated Press.

https://news-artnet-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/news.artnet.com/art-world/new-dead-sea-scroll-discovery-cave-horrors-1952209/amp-page?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&

