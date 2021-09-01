September 1, 2021
Any anti vax/mask/virus hoaxers here?
by Interfaith
It is weird…if you are and were among my real friends and acquaintances I would avoid you like the… err…plague.
But here, I hope we can calmly listen to your reasoning to better understand the train of thought.
Touchy subject (potentially more than our typical religious/science discussions) a test to see if we can remain respectful!
(Posted by wil Aug 15 2021)
Follow thread …
https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19817/
Discuss this in the Interfaith forums
Story link: Any anti vax/mask/virus hoaxers here?