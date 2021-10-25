Extended Holy Family

by

The Gospels, Acts, and some of the Epistles mention Jesus’ extended family.

There was of course Mary, his mother. Joseph, his (step-)father.

James the Just is mentioned as a brother of Jesus.

John the Baptist, his cousin.

Who else is there? More uncles and aunts and cousins?

Are the “Sons of Thunder” related to him, cousins?

How about Jude, the author of the epistle of the same name? He identifies himself as the Brother of James.

(Not primarily interested in any “Davinci Code” type speculations, rather, what is known, what do the Christian members of the forum know?)

(Discussion in ‘Christianity‘ started by Cino, Oct 12, 2021)

Follow Thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19875/

Discuss this in the Interfaith forums

Story link: Extended Holy Family