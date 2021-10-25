Muslims are Christian???

muhammad_isa said: ↑

Again, as the majority of people see Muslims as “non-Christians”, I am not particularly welcome in this section.

Interesting…so are you indicating that Muslims see themselves as Christian? (Believing Christ is G!d/Allah?

This counters my understanding of what i often hear. “We are all Muslim, most just don’t know it yet.”

I thought a main belief of Islam is that they honor Jesus specifically not as Allah, but as a prophet, a Jewish prophet along with the rest…and Muhammad (pbuh) is the last and supercedes the rest (as far as changes to laws and understandings go)

