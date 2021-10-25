The Holy Guardian Angels

Today is the Catholic feast of the Holy Guardian Angels.

The Universalis app says:

“The doctrine that every individual has a guardian angel has never been defined by the Church and so is not an article of faith but is the “mind of the Church” as expressed particularly by St Jerome and St Basil. It is present in both the Old and New Testaments.

As Jesus says: See that you never despise any of these little ones, for I tell you their angels in heaven always gaze upon the face of my Father in heaven.

Thus even little children have guardian angels, and these angels remain in the presence of God even as they fulfil their mission on earth.

Anciently all angels were celebrated together on the feast of St Michael. A separate feast of the Guardian Angels began in Valencia in 1411. At the reform of the Breviary in the 16th century it was included among the local feasts, and it was raised to the status of a feast in the General Calendar in 1608, placed on the first free day after the feasts of saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael.

One of the benefits of this feast is that it reminds us that God cares for us each individually. We all know this in theory, but it is easy – in times of depression or temptation – to convince ourselves that we are too small to matter, for good or ill.

Let us use this feast to remind ourselves that each of us has an angel of our very own looking after us; and also to pray to God for our own Guardian Angel.”

The reading at mass is from the Book of Exodus 23:20-22

The Lord says this: “I myself will send an angel before you to guard you as you go and to bring you to the place that I have prepared. Give him reverence and listen to all that he says. Offer him no defiance, he would not pardon such a fault, for my name is in him. If you listen carefully to his voice and do all that I say, I shall be enemy to your enemies, foe to your foes. My angel will go before you.”

I find it inspiring …

