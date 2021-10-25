The mirror

There is a concept that what we dislike in others is often a trait within ourselves that we dislike when it wells up and comes to the surface.

I see that often in visitors here and wonder while we think they came to try to elevate themselves (as prophets, authors, knowers of truth, to proselytize etc) but maybe they came to elevate us!?! By identifying our buttons, issues, and willingness to listen, understand, and realize we all have value?

Side note, I thought I had brought up the mirror before but in searching found not that but this, enjoy.

