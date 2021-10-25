The twelve powers

by

It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do you need assistance.

If you are a CEO you bring on accountants, HR people, project managers, marketing…

If a contractor you need those skilled in electrical, mechanical, framing, brick laying..

As we go thru life we gather companions that make us laugh, listen well, and have skills we wish to learn or strengthen.

In Unity we examine the disciples that Jesus gathered and what they brought to the table. We believe that like all relationships it was a trade…not just what they learned from him, but also what he learned from them…and how they helped quicken his understanding of the various traits he must master and overcome.

For me initially studying this was more of a thought exercise, a contemplation. Is it a belief set in stone? Not for me, yet I have gained insight on my reactions and understandings by studying and attempting to trick Filmore’s assertions. Especially the most troubling….Judas represents Life? What?

