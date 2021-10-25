October 25, 2021
What does Dharma mean in your faith?
What is the meaning of the term “Dharma”, in your faith?
Is it a set of obligations?
Is it a set of teachings?
Is it an abstract set of “natural laws” and phenomena?
How does an adherent of your faith gain knowledge of their Dharma?
