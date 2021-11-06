November 6, 2021
Mysticism in The Matrix
by Interfaith
For those of you who don’t know a new religion called Matrixism has been carved from the movie “The Matrix.” It is a little out there for my tastes but in the interest of religious discussion I thought we might debate whether or not it is a mystical tradition.
It seems to me that “recognition of the semi-subjective multi-layered nature of reality” might just qualify it in and of itself.
(Discussion in ‘Modern Religions‘ started by MalcomRazor, May 5, 2005)
Follow thread:
https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/2802/page-4
Discuss this in the Interfaith forums
Story link: Mysticism in The Matrix