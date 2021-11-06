Scriptural infallibility

by

The Catholic Church says:

“Since everything asserted by the inspired authors or sacred writers must be held to be asserted by the Holy Spirit, it follows that the books of Scripture must be acknowledged as teaching solidly, faithfully and without error that truth which God wanted put into sacred writings for the sake of salvation.” (Dei Verbum)

This is a conditional statement. The gist of the argument is Scripture is infallible when it comes to its object – the Revelation of God and the salvation of humanity – but not inerrant in everything that is written is necessarily true.

Can I ask how other traditions view their Sacred Scriptures in light of the following:

1: The (divine) transmission of a Revelation is infallible.

2: The (human) reception of a it might well not be.

Thoughts …

(Discussion in 'Belief and Spirituality' started by Thomas 2/10/2021)

