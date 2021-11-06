What is God’s Law?

Jesus says in Matthew 5:17 “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfil them.”

What is God’s law? Is it the eternal Divine principle, or is it a set of laws written in men’s books, requiring all sorts of clothing and diet and hand-washing and prayer times and other ritual demands, depending on the particular religion and scripture

What law did Jesus come to fulfil: the former or the latter?

