November 6, 2021
What is God’s Law?
by Interfaith
Jesus says in Matthew 5:17 “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfil them.”
What is God’s law? Is it the eternal Divine principle, or is it a set of laws written in men’s books, requiring all sorts of clothing and diet and hand-washing and prayer times and other ritual demands, depending on the particular religion and scripture
What law did Jesus come to fulfil: the former or the latter?
(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by RJM Corbet 2/10/2021)
