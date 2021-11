Did Jesus Exist

by

25 min

Fair and open Imo, although as a believer in the Incarnation, I obviously disagree with the conclusion.

These scholarly videos make it so much easier to grasp the essentials than reading hundreds of pages of writing

(Discussion in ‘Video‘ started by¬†RJM Corbet 11/11/2021)

Follow thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19909/

Discuss this in the Interfaith forums

Story link: Did Jesus Exist