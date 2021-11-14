November 14, 2021
What are we?
by Interfaith
Starting a new thread so as not to completely derail the original one.
The following got me thinking. What, according to our diverse world-views, are we, really?
Ella S. said: ↑
I don’t believe that God created this world. I believe he created our souls, and that they have been imprisoned in the bodies of material animals.
So the Gnostic view as I understand it, we really are souls of divine origin, “wearing” a body which is not really part of us?
Theravada Buddhists, as I understand their teachings, have the doctrine of the “five khandhas” (body, feelings, perceptions, cognitions, awareness) which interact in a process to form a human being, but there is no “core being” that is apart form this temporal process. In any case, there is a belief in rebirth, which implies some sort of continuity of this process across bodies. @seattlegal how about Vajrayana, I expect they have more intricate teachings?
As I understand @Thomas, Catholic Christians believe the body and soul to belong together to form the human being, hence the teaching on bodily resurrection?
How about Islam? @muhammad_isa ?
What is the Jewish view, @RabbiO ?
Hinduism, @Aupmanyav ?
What is the Baha’i view, @Tone Bristow-Stagg?
Theosophy, @Nicholas Weeks ?
whom did I miss? Please tag them
Please correct me where I’m not correctly characterizing your faith’s understanding of what is a human being.
(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by Cino 11/11/2021)
Follow thread:
https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19910/
Discuss this in the Interfaith forums
Story link: What are we?