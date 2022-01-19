A knowing

A knowing and understanding to me is after having a said maybe spiritual experience you get this “I Know this is true” feeling. This i believe is present in all religions where experiences lead to a kind of knowing something is true without needing a beaker to demonstrate it.

Faith is good as well as belief but have you ever had a Knowing that you Know is true insofar if anyone asked you can say yes, I know rather than belief or faith?

