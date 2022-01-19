Civil Liberties my ****

This is what gets me:

(image)

This was Parliament Square this Saturday (18.12.2021) when thousands demonstrated against the Vaccine Programme, against the discussion of ‘Vaccine Passports’, and generally against measures to control the spread of Covid-19, from lockdowns to the idea of wearing face-masks.

“We’re not a “papers please’ society,” declared MP Marcus Fysh. “This is not Nazi Germany.”

Yet you voted for the Nationality and Borders Bill means seeking to enter the country without papers will be a criminal offence, effectively criminalising anyone coming here seeking asylum.

Furthermore helping asylum seekers will also be criminalised – including humanitarian assistance, such as providing medical treatment, or a lifeboat crew pulling someone from the Channel, and could face life imprisonment .

Meanwhile the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill aims at removing the right to protest. A protest deemed too noisy, or causing ‘serious disruption’ (whatever that means) would be an illegal act. So our protesters above might find themselves criminal.

Discreet amendments to the bill include ‘serious disruption prevention orders’ which presumably can be applied beforehand, where a protest can be assumed to be liable to cause ‘serious disruption’.

Police are also to be given new powers to stop and search people without suspicion, while previous laws have been clearly demonstrated to be used disproportionately against ethnic communities.

Add to this an overhaul of Human Rights Law to counter “wokery and political correctness”, and “deter spurious human rights claims”, and furthermore will allow a Home Secretary to strip an individual of their citizenship if they are deemed to be against the national interest should be the most chilling evidence of all …

And people think wearing a face mask is an assault on their liberties?

Don’ make me laugh

