January 19, 2022
End Goals of Your Faith?
I am interested in knowing what your religion/faith’s End Goal is in regards to your physical demise (Death)?
I am an adherent of the Left Hand Path and my belief lies in the transference of my conscious awareness to my Greater Self/GodSelf and the individual Subjective Reality I am creating. For us, this is the form of Self-Deification spoken about with LHP Adherents.
What are your Beliefs?
