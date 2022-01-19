End Goals of Your Faith?

I am interested in knowing what your religion/faith’s End Goal is in regards to your physical demise (Death)?

I am an adherent of the Left Hand Path and my belief lies in the transference of my conscious awareness to my Greater Self/GodSelf and the individual Subjective Reality I am creating. For us, this is the form of Self-Deification spoken about with LHP Adherents.

What are your Beliefs?

