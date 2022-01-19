If everything is alive

by

Not long ago, I was present when two people were discussing their spiritual beliefs. Although they were very different, they both shared a belief that everything was alive. Rocks, rivers, clouds etc all alive. I believe this is animism, although neither used the term.

It has since struck me, that if everything is alive, surely there is no such thing as death? If we have no death, how do we define “life”? Does it even have a meaning in such beliefs?

(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by Leveller 16/01/2022)

Follow thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19977/