Synchronicities

by

I’m not a deity/god believer. I wasn’t born and raised to believe such. However, I was thinking of synchronicities (meaningful coincidences) I’ve had/been having lately. I had two huge ones and small ones probably every other day. A lot of people associate experiences coming from an outside source or just experiencing “it” as the ball of life itself (definition thereof).

I was wondering if you guys have had any powerful synchronicities (blessings, coincidences, fill in the blank). Where do you (or do you) believe they come from?

Looking forward to hearing you guys’ responses.

(Another curious question-what patterns or theme have you picked up?)

(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by Unveiled artist 14/01/2022)

Follow thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19976/