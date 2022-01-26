Is Wicca pagan-lite?

The idea of nature-based religions has long interested me. At a time of searching, I made a brief investigation of Wicca. At the time, it was the only one that I had heard of.

It was, to be frank, pretty disappointing. I have zero interest in spells and am not overly fond of ritual. Furthermore, much of what I found online seemed to be aimed at teenage girls and young women (no disrespect intended).

I joined an attractive looking forum but found that many of the questions were of the “how do I tell my parents I am a witch?” variety.

So, is Wicca as the title suggests? Has it perhaps evolved into something rather picturesque that is for people not wanting to be bothered by a deeper approach? Or are there some Wiccans out there doing and hopefully writing some good stuff?

(Discussion in ‘Pagan‘ started by Leveller 21/01/2022)

