Eawayl Madkhal مدخل العواء

The Djinn require a suitable environment to materialize enabling their energies to change. Their bodies radiate energy from the infrared part of the light spectrum. Infrared radiation is restricted to the lower part of the atmosphere. Djinn can be witnessed only in a setting where extreme infra-red light/heat is predominant, like the desert at high noon or a controlled environment such as a ritual chamber flooded with extreme infra-red light.

The Howling Gateway replaces the traditional summoning Circle. The Sahir has no desire to bully, constrain, or admonish these spiritual creatures. As the Sahir works with aspects of their Self, the spiritual creatures are embraced as adherents of the Left Hand Path themselves. A Circle is no longer necessary for protection, the Eawayl Madkhal will act as a portal for the subjective universe of the Sahir to enter into objective reality.

**below is the draft outline for building the Eawayl Madkhal

(Image)

