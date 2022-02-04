Two types of intentions

I know of quite a few Christians who say that for example murder committed because of mental health illness is excused of gods punishment whereas those murderers who killed with full knowledge and ill intent suffer from their sins.

In this case its the intent that determines how God sees the sinner not the action itself regardless of mindset and/or age.

Why doesn’t the same logic apply to homosexuality (defining this by the bible only)?

The intent of sex between two men or women in a committed relationship is not of lust just as the intent of someone who murders another but have a mental health condition that caused it doesn’t harm by purposeful intent.

If one can get off because the intent wasn’t purposeful aggression why can’t the other get off because the intent isn’t lust?

I’m comparing homosexual actions and murder to make a point since it’s seen in the same regards according to scripture.

The intentions are not sinful in both cases, why not both be treated in the same regards?

