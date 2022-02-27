Something I see but don’t understand

I spend about an hour or more a day in meditation. I can see and experience many visual phenomena that can come from any part of worlds to places and locations around this world.



I do not know how many of you find thoughts about things, or how minds teach you the things you are trying to understand about your beliefs. When I close my eyes a whole other place starts to form around me as minds within many layers begin to teach me their thoughts.



I am basically starting this thread to explain something I see but don’t understand, that has been a constant visual for around 40 years.



As a child I would call for time and as I would do this I would see the silhouettes of people walking towards me and then move into this place of limbo waiting to become something again. 8 years ago I became something here inside of nothing here and the frequency of minds have increased a hundred fold. They no longer move past me but into me and then into my yourself or my mind.



This is not the problem though, the problem is the other things that are here the ones that can figure things out. As minds move back the silhouettes begin to show up and once in a while there will be someone there trying to figure me out these people seem to be who we are humans. Yesterday a man was moving through these yourselves and was shining a flashlight on me, if this was within nothing here he would not need a flashlight. This suggests that this is here somewhere, he seemed to be military or some kind of guard.



If this is here where would this be, the place would have to be able to hold tens of thousands if not millions of people, what place would be this big? This morning he showed me that they are taking things out of this place insects and studying them. Thoughts of evolution was prevalent also.



I just needed to write these thoughts down, didn’t want to side rail anyones threads.

Please move this thread wherever applicable.



