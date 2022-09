A Question Regarding Unity

I have a question regarding the Baha’i faith. Its goal (I think), as stated in another thread, is to recognize the essential worth of all religions and the unity of all people/religions.



My question then is; How would a Bahá’í reconcile Satanism, Luciferianism, and Left Hand Path beliefs in general?

(Discussion in ‘Baha’i‘ started by ‘Amir Alzzalam 29/10/2022)

