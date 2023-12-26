Be still and know that I am God

by

“To say ‘I am God’ does indeed sound arrogant. It feels like blasphemy. But in fact, what is blasphemy is not to say ‘I am God’, what is really blasphemous is to say ‘I am a person’.

Because in saying ‘I am a person’, what we’re saying is that I am a being with my own independent existence.

We’re saying that my being must be separate from God’s being. And if my being is separate from God’s being, then God’s being must be limited.

In other words, to say ‘I am a person’ is to deny the (omni)presence of God. That is blasphemy.

If infinite being is infinite, it must be the nature of all.

But if we are setting ourselves up as a separate, temporary, finite being, we are denying the infinite being, we are denying God’s presence.

That’s why it’s not arrogant to say, ‘I am God.’

To say, ‘I am a person.’ – that is arrogant.”

~ Rupert Spira

“The person is not God, the body is not God, but you are God. The reason you will not accept the fact that you are God is because of your orthodox upbringing. If I tell you you’re God, you think it’s blasphemy. That only shows me that you are identifying with your body. You believe you are a body, and there is a God somewhere up in the sky that you’ve got to pray to, and if he is in a good mood, he’ll give you a boon. If he’s not feeling too good that day, he will throw a lightning bolt at you. People still believe that. God is consciousness. And that is not outside of yourself. It is you. You are that.”

~ Robert Adams

wil Dec 3, 2023

