I’m interested in what people think of Crossan’s theory. I like the idea of the gospels being parables about Jesus, but I’m thinking that maybe those stories originally came from a spiritual teacher during the prefecture of Pontius Pilate, telling those stories about himself, along with the other stories and sayings of Jesus in the gospels.

