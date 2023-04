Curiosity questions

Why would God create people who don’t and won’t follow him?



Have you ever seen any other types of liquids used for baptism? For example, soda.



Do you believe that before each of us were born, God already decided our life and the path we’re gonna take? What about people who lost literally everything? What kind of life does God have for them?

Daubeny Mar 29, 2023

