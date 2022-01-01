Did he die for our sins?

by

A thought was posed….





First of all G!d of all eternity spends 33 years on earth….not he, but a physical representation of he…. 33 years a blink of an eye to eternity…



Then he dies for our sins…



Well he was gonna die anyway right? 66 years, 33 years…he was gonna return…



But then he didn’t die… death had zero effect on him…..



And then he returned from whence he came….



So where is the sacrifice?



Serious question.

