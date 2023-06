Göbekli Tepe

by

Göbekli Tepe is a Neolithic archaeological site in the Southeastern Anatolia Region of Turkey. Dated to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic, between c. 9500 and 8000 BCE, the site comprises a number of large circular structures supported by massive stone pillars – the world’s oldest known megaliths.



Anyone know any particulars?

wil 14/06/2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20686/