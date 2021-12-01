Is freewill real or just something we invented it?

by

We start from the beginning when Adam was giving the power to name the animals G-d gave him freewill to choose Genesis 2:20.





The man gave names to all livestock and to the birds of the heavens and to every beast of the field. But for Adam there was not found a helper fit for him.



Here G-d gives Adam gives him ability to think for himself and he decide the animals name.



There is difference from the freewill Hebrew people back in the days of Noah and Moses when the law was directed to G-d’s people they had freewill to decide. Their decision is under the law because they did not know other religions or ways they were narrowminded but still the decision from good and evil existed. Did the errors of their fathers before them I mean the fall of Adam stopped them making decisions in their life. Israel did what they want based still of need of surviving. Killing, eating, procreating needs of humanity but no matter what the error of Adam did not take freewill from them.



Romans 7:19 “For the good that I want, I do not do, but I practice the very evil that I do not want.”



Ezekiel 18:20 “The person who sins will die. The son will not bear the punishment for the father’s iniquity, nor will the father bear the punishment for the son’s iniquity; the righteousness of the righteous will be upon himself, and the wickedness of the wicked will be upon himself.”



Psalm 110:2 “Your people will volunteer freely in the day of Your power; In holy array, from the womb of the dawn, Your youth are to You as the dew.”



From the day pagans evolved into modern world and establish their own way. Even thou they separated from their pagan worship Rome forced them to mix their deities and influence with Christianism and robbed the followers of Christ of Jesus and they painted him white. Named the G-d of Israel to Zeus and change their pantheon.



Hebrew law or mosaic law reminds people to obey but G-d has taken prophets to save and do the will of G-d in wars, missions, and choosing good and evil. They break the law in disobeying G-d, prophets like Jeremiah who chose G-d disobey tradition and his father and told Israel their errors and love for the temple forgotten the temple inside they are made of.





Kick Jeremiah out of their circle rejected from society he continued, we have Moses who was ordered by God to pray to the rock and water will come out but Moses disobey and changes things and hit the rock. This angered God and told him he will not enter the promise land. Moses change what God said changed the destiny Israel had to had an error while using the word of God,

Numbers 20:6-12





We have Huldah who made mistake in prophecy which A king said he was going to die A peaceful death 2 Chronicles 34:28 and then he died by arrows and had horrible mistake 2 Chronicles 35:22-24.



Here linkhttps://www.neverthirsty.org/bible-qa/qa-archives/question/do-prophets-of-god-make-mistakes-sometimes/



also Elijah who said Acab will die in one place and Acab did not die according to what Elijah said.

1 Kings 22:1-40



This what shows that destiny changed and the lord allowed it happen he can rewind and move it but he did not because he has A plan of God.



Still people can change their course in life if mistake happened like those times of Moses. We can change our destiny by failure of men and women who with God prophecy was shown here with Moses and Huldah. Not saying you should make the same mistake as they did for not God’s fault even if Moses and Huldah with words change the future of Israel and changed the destiny God adjusted to show he forgives Moses and Huldah and those did happen. Destiny of your life being a poor shoesales man, poor garbageman, and what you see in your future can always change but ask God for it and do not make the mistakes Moses and Huldah did.



People can change their course in life but what is the problem from today. Is how the Greek way of thinking of liberalism was popular in the time of Jesus.



James 2:12 “So speak and so act as those who are to be judged by the law of liberty.”



2 Corinthians 3:17 “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”



And Greeks influence the time of Jesus that people like Luke wrote his book in the bible and later Catholic church not knowing fully Hebrew culture copied things from Greeks and influence the bible. Remember they were not G-d’s people but A country that stole and wrote their interpretation of G-d and took Jesus as an emblem that is not real.



Greek theology is freedom and rationalist thought, Hebrew people is Law and Relation with the one G-d. Greeks have influence the modern world and gives them right, the western world copies Greek and Roman culture and their diffinity in their laws have given the modern topic freewill. So freewill clashes with freewill in the old times. That is why everything has to do with predestination, Calvanism go ahead and read see all our versions of choosing good and evil have consequences but still you decide your future.



There are 2 fields: indeterminism and determinism explain modern freewill and both give notion of control. Indeterminism means free acts are not determine in other words what you do with works does not foretold your future and the path you have chosen. Determinism says everything you do has already decided your future and you have no career. Nothing can change your destiny but G-d can.



Matthew 12:37 “For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.”



God’s general sovereignty- says god is in charge of everything but doesn’t control everything

God’s specific sovereignty- says that He not only has ordained everything, but He also controls everything.



Proverbs 16:9 “The mind of the man plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.



Proverbs 3:5-6“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

(Discussion in ‘Philosophy‘ started by davidsheep88, Mar 22, 2021)

Visit thread

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/19679/