I was reading back over a couple threads and came across this statement; “Love means no strings attached.” (Tony)

My mind is restless when I read stuff and once again I started contemplating the statement.

This kind of love has to come from the Greek word Philo which means a certain type of love. More of the “love your neighbor as your self”. And then there is the word Agape as used in 1 Corinthians 13 which requires complete surrender of one’s self to one’s ego.

I would like to toy with the idea of what kind of Love God wants from us, not how we are to love each other. Dialogue?

Are either of these words appropriate when it comes to how God wants us to love Him?

Is God an dictator that just wants a slave?

Does God just love everyone just because He is completely Merciful?

Does God just give us a bunch of rules and says if we keep them, then He will love us?

Does God owe us something just for being His creation?

Does God desire to be loved just because?

And you can add your own if you desire.

19/06/2023

