Materialism is Dead

by



“When you say space-time is doomed, this is a shot to the heart of the whole conceptual framework we’ve had in science. Not to the scientific method, but to the fundamental ontology . . .”

-Donald Hoffman​

​

‘Amir Alzzalam said: ↑

I can’t see why the Time/Space continuum would be irrelevant to Evolution as it records evolutionary forces, such as natural selection, changes as species and the environment they inhabit also changes.​

First, I would like to take a moment to admire the fact you expect you and others can find the truth. Any seeker can inhale the fragrance of the Friend in you . Where does the sense that there is truth to be found come from? I think the very notion one can find truth contradicts materialism. One cannot help but be reminded of Alvin Plantinga’s critique of materialism and evolution, which can be found in Where the Conflict Really Lies:

Just wanted to throw that out there. Our cognitive faculties just cannot be trusted if materialism and evolution are true, according to Plantinga.



Unlike Plantinga, Donald Hoffman is not a philosopher; he is a distinguished scientist. He is not saying the same thing as Plantinga, but there is some crossover in ideas here: our cognitive faculties, which are shaped by the evolutionary process, are not reliable.

The interaction of the spatial and temporal aspects of evolution are critical in understanding the true evolutionary history of species.

Hoffman would say you’re mistaking your perception of reality for reality itself (around the 7:30 mark in the video). “Evolution gave us perceptions that guide adaptive behavior, which means hiding the truth . . .” Since your perception of space and time is shaped by evolution, then there is a zero percent probability it is reliable for showing the truth. All you have to do is watch the first 10 minutes of the video above, in which he mentions he is not just guessing because that’s what the science says according to his scientific research based on John Maynard Smith’s evolutionary game theory. It’s what he and his team discovered. He proceeds to discuss the new science emerging from physics revealing data structures beyond space-time.

(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by Ahanu, 28/07/2022)

Visit thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20273/#post-362263