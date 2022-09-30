Mental Illness & Religion

We now have more research into mental illness and science loves to define much of the experiences psychotics and schizophrenics have as ‘delusions’. Does anyone think that the ideas of god and spirit could have been birthed by the experiences among our ancestors where they had respected elders going through what would now be defined as mental illness?



In fact, if i recall correctly, the earliest prophets were known as ‘mad’ prophets! Early examples of illnesses like epilepsy and even multiple personality disorder were seen as the patient being possessed by evil spirits. As one who has experienced both epilepsy and MPD, I can from personal knowledge say that this is exactly what it feels like!

