When I was in college, I was approached randomly by a girl who asked me a few confusing questions. I remember one of them was about who I thought “the lamb” was in the Bible. She then told me about who she called “God the Mother”, and asked for my number so she could invite me to her Bible study. I thought she was just a random, nice Christian student who was trying to convert me. Years later, I found out that there is a Korean group called World Mission Society Church of God, and that they regularly approach college students (mostly female) and try to get them to join their religion. They always bring up “God the Mother” and ask you to a Bible study.



Other than this, I’ve never been approached by evangelists or proselytizers in public before. I was curious if you guys have ever had an experience like this, and what you think of public attempts to convert people. I don’t get offended by it, but I’m skeptical that it works. Firstly, especially as a woman, I’m a automatically on my guard when strangers try to approach me randomly (obviously not if its just to ask the time or for directions or whatever, but if it feels like they have an ‘agenda’). Secondly, I think that there are much more efficient ways to reach your intended audience, like via the internet, pamphlets that you leave out, etc. It’s a less aggressive way of getting your message across. Finally, I think a lot of people tend to associate public evangelization with cults these days.



I’d like to know what you guys think about this topic.

