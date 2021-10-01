Reading with New Eyes, Hearing with New Ears

In the Bible these verses to me have a deep meaning.



1 Corinthians 2:9

“But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.”



Matthew 13:13-15

“…13 This is why I speak to them in parables: “Though seeing, they do not see; though hearing, they do not hear or understand.

14 In them is fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah: “ ‘You will be ever hearing but never understanding; you will be ever seeing but never perceiving.

15 For this people’s heart has become calloused; they hardly hear with their ears, and they have closed their eyes. Otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts and turn, and I would heal them.’…”



To me there has been 3 Messengers from God after Jesus walked the earth and they were Muhammad, the Bab and Baha’u’llah.



I see the Bible was written to prepare us for this day, the ‘Day of God’. The above passages warn me, that in every age God sends Messengers, we all need to see with new eyes and hear with new ears.



Most amazing thing is, when we do look at life through new eyes and hear with new ears, there is a greater possibility we will not reject what is of God, in preference of our own or other men’s minds.



I personally see that when Prophecy was given in the Torah, the Messages of Jesus, Muhammad, The Bab and Baha’u’llah were foretold. When Jesus Gave His Message, the Messaages of Muhammad, The Bab and Baha’u’llah were foretold. When Muhammad gave His Message, The Messages of the Bab and Baha’u’llah were foretold.



So looking at these scriptures in hindsight, allows us to see those Messages contained within. From the New Testament we can see the 3 Woes are Muhammad, the Bab and the one that cones quickly, was Baha’u’llah.



I look at a world that needs new eyes and new ears, as the Day of God has come, our unity is assured and most importantly the warnings of disunity given.



I wonder what it will take?



Revelation 22:10-13,

“And he saith unto me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand. 11 He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.12 And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.”



Isaiah 10:3

“Now what will you do in the day of punishment, And in the devastation which will come from afar? To whom will you flee for help? And where will you leave your wealth?”



God bless all, the reckoning is upon us. Regards Tony

