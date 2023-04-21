Religious Beliefs and Morality

by

I have been thinking about this concept a bit and ran across this article today–one of those news headlines on my home page.

Most adults in US, 16 other nations say belief in God, morality not always linked



What do others think? Does religious belief and/or belief in God lead to more moral behavior? Is it not linked at all?

Where do people without religion learn right from wrong, in your observations?

TheLightWithin 21/04/2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20595/