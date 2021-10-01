Roe v Wade

by

Landmark decision from 70s overturned in US.



This is a good test for us to have a serious respectful discussion.



Can we start with where your countries laws are in relation to terminating a pregnancy? (The term abortion is interesting my 80+ retired nurse mom tells me abortion was a common word in when she was in school. It meant any termination of a pregnancy then. But then the term miscarriage came into vogue for a natural termination when the body rejected the fetus.)

(Discussion in ‘Politics and Society‘ started by wil, Jun 26, 2022)

View Thread

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20238/