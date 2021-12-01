Symbols

The sun cross, the light of the world, the the sun that dies on the cross at the 22 of december and is ressurected the 25 of dec. Also depicted as The Eagle, The Amon Ra.

Notes gleaned from “Fundamental Symbols: The Universal Language of Sacred Science” René Guénon.

The point, the dot, the least of all symbols, is nevertheless the most important, the first and foremost. The point signifies the Centre, and thus the source and principle of all manifestation, the emergence of all things; It is the arche anarchos, ‘the principle without principle’, in reality without form and without dimension, therefore indivisible, and thus the only image that can be given to the primordial Unity.

From it all things are produced, without its essence being modified or affected in any way whatsoever.

The simplest representation of the idea is the point at the centre of a circle. The point is the emblem of the Principle, while the circle is that of the world. It is quite impossible to fix any origin in time whatsoever for the use of this figuration, for it is often to be found on prehistoric objects.

The point at the centre of the circle has been taken also, and probably from very ancient times, as a figure of the sun. It is perhaps for this reason that most claim for it an exclusively solar significance, while in reality it has a far vaster and deeper meaning. The sun, from the standpoint of all the traditions of antiquity, is itself a symbol, that of the ‘Centre of the World’ and the the Divine Principle.

The relationship which exists between the centre and the circumference can be denoted by the rays issuing from the centre and ending at the circumference. For figurations of this kind, numbers that have in themselves a particular symbolic value have always been chosen. The simplest of such forms is that which has four radii dividing the circle into equal parts, forming a cross inside the circumference. This new figure is of the same general significance as the first, but has attached to it certain secondary significations which complete it.

Sometimes the point is surrounded by concentric circles which seem to represent the different states or degrees of manifested existence, arranged hierarchically according to their greater or lesser distance from the primordial Principle.

The wheel, instead of being simply a ‘solar’ sign as is commonly thought in our time, is before all else a symbol of the world. In the symbolic language of India, one speaks constantly of the ‘wheel of things’ or of the ‘wheel of life’, which corresponds precisely to this signification. There is also the question of the ‘wheel of the Law’, a Buddhist expression but derived from earlier doctrines and which, in a more ancient context, refers also and especially to cyclic theories.

The Zodiac is in the form of a wheel, but the wheel also underlies various floral symbols. The lotus, the lily, or the rose, in their blossoming represents, from a strictly metaphysical viewpoint (symbols have multiple significations) the process of manifestation. This blossoming, a radiation around the centre, justifies their assimilation to the wheel. In the Hindu tradition, the world is sometimes represented in the form of a lotus, in the centre of which rises Meru, the sacred mountain which symbolises the Pole.

In movement, there is but one single point that remains fixed and immutable, and this point is the Centre. This fixity of the Centre is the image of Eternity, where all things are present in perfect simultaneity. The circumference can only turn around a fixed centre; likewise, change, which does not suffice unto itself, necessarily supposes a principle which is outside change. This is the ‘unmoved mover’ of Aristotle which again is represented by the Centre. Thus at the same time, since all that exists, all that changes or moves, has no reality apart from the immutable Principle on which it totally depends, this Principle is that which gives motion its first impulse and also that which, subsequently, governs and directs it, which gives it its law, the conservation of the order of the world being in a way nothing but a prolongation of the creative act.

