The Laws of Moses……… perfect for their time.

I propose that the 613 laws of Moses (from Genesis, Numbers, Leviticus, Deuteronomy and others) were a perfect piece of legislation for the production of a fast growing, surviving, strong, healthy and cohesive people.



All were important, and I think that Jesus wanted their return, especially those that protected and supported everybody regardless of abilities or disabilities.



The other day I noticed a Bye Law (Canterbury City Council, England) which requires that where anybody is working on a roof, that suitable railings, walls etc are put up all around that workspace. Brilliant! Straight out of Deuteronomy….

Deuteronomy: {22:8} When thou buildest a new house, then thou shalt make a battlement for thy roof, that thou bring not blood upon thine house, if any man fall from thence.



……. every law. Of course, some might seem to be strange, so please do trawl through 613 and pick any for discussion

