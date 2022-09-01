The one…with no name…and various connections

Warning: this may push buttons and even offend but that is not my intention. Just sharing my thoughts. Take it with a grain of salt.



The word “Christ” means “annointed one”. It’s most famously associated with Jesus of Nazareth but it is not his name. He didn’t formally have a last name. “Buddha” means “awakened one” which would be a synonym for Christ and also not Siddhartha’s formal name.



In New Age/New Thought teachings, Christ is associated with consciousness. Jesus is often referred to as a man who expressed his Christ Conciousness in a profound way.

He taught that all of us can tap into this consciousness regardless of our religion, status, etc. He even spoke of others doing it in an even “greater way”.



Some examples of how Jesus expressed Christ-consciousness might be: uplifting others(raising their Spirits), seeing the best in people, putting God first in his life, loving himself and others, doing his personal growth work (40 day/40 night personal healing retreat), being hopefully optimistic and “BELIEVE”-ing in a better tomorrow, not being attached to the material world, devoting himself to his mission, and admitting his imperfections while acknowledging his worthiness.



Many before and after him have also expressed this Christ-consciousness. Siddhartha, Muhammed, Moses, Gandhi, Confucius and Krishna come to mind.



I think we all can aspire to living more of this. I also see the mythical character Ted Lasso as profoundly expressing this Christ-consciousness. Mr. Rogers is another for me.



Who do you feel expresses this consciousness profoundly?

wil Jun 9, 2023

