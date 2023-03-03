The path to unity is our Oneness under One God

I see it must eventually be considered that Our Goal must be the Oneness as humanity, serving each other under One God.



There can be no other answer to all the ills that face a divided humanity, we are as the body of man and our elixir is the unity of all the parts working together.



For any unity to be lasting, there has to be purpose and a focus of mind and God has given us the source of our focus, the Messengers of God.





I see that each and every one of those Messengers have informed us where our focus and devotion must be centred, each Messenger in turn, pointing us to the creative force known by the many Names and Attributes of the One God.



The Bible tells us how we will eventually build God’s Kingdom on earth, as it already is in heaven. A harmony of Spiritual Virtues and Morality.



Zechariah 14:9 “And the LORD shall be king over all the earth: in that day shall there be one LORD, and his name one”.



The key to this unity is our ability to throw away all the predudices we have built, race predudices, gender predudices and religious predudices, predudices resulting from our attachment to a material world, above our ability to embrace the Oneness given of God via all the Messengers and the ‘Books’ (Word) they have given.



It can happen no other way. Embracing the Oneness of humanity with the knowledge we are guided by the One same God, the God of Noah, Abraham, Krishna, Moses, Zoroaster, Buddha, Jesus Christ, Muhammad, the Bab and Baha’u’llah.



The Lords prayer is offered at such times.



Matthew 6:9 “After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

10 Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

11 Give us this day our daily bread.

12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.

14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”





