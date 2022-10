There is no justice if atheism is true

by

@Ahanu makes a very strange statement in another thread.

Ahanu, how did you arrive at that?

There are laws of the nation and the laws of the society in which you live. Does atheism asks one to disobey those laws?

I submit to both. My being atheist does not exempt me from them.

(Aupmanyav Oct 9 2022)

