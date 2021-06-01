Was the Gospel of Mark adjusted by Christians?

The New International Version translation of the Gospel of Mark warns readers if there is evidence that verses were adjusted, added to or cut. A typical example is in the very first verse of chapter one, where the reader is informed that ‘the Son of God’ was not present in earliest copies of G-Mark.



But as I read through this gospel in the King James version I see more verses still that cause me to be suspicious of edits.



I’m sad that this OP is long but I can’t avoid that. Please review the following verses from the KJV Gospel of Mark:-

Mark {3:7} But Jesus withdrew himself with his disciples to the sea: and a great multitude

from Galilee followed him, and from Judaea, {3:8} And from Jerusalem, and from Idumaea, and [from] beyond Jordan; and they about Tyre and Sidon, a great multitude, when they had heard what great things he did, came unto him. {3:9} And he spake to his disciples, that a small ship should wait on him because of the multitude, lest they should throng him.



I don’t believe that the underlined words in italics are genuine at all! The people of the Palestinian provinces were mostly poor…….. Sakari Hakkinen writes about the Galilee:-

In the Ancient world poverty was a visible and common phenomenon. According to estimations 9 out of 10 persons lived close to the subsistence level or below it. There was no middle class. …………………….Sakari Häkkinen, Faculty of Theology, University of Pretoria.



From North of Gennesaret to Jerusalem was about 100 miles, to Idumea a lot further, and Phoenicia and Decapolis were all long walks to Galilee as well……… all those hard-up folks leaving their livings and what security they had to go walking to Galilee? No! Not real!



And so I referred to the Gospel of Mark in the NIV translation and this is what I read:-

Mark 3:7 Jesus withdrew with his disciples to the lake, and a large crowd from Galilee followed. 8 When they heard about all he was doing, many people came to him from Judea, Jerusalem, Idumea, and the regions across the Jordan and around Tyre and Sidon. 9 Because of the crowd he told his disciples to have a small boat ready for him, to keep the people from crowding him.



I noticed how verse 7 ends in a full stop, with no comma to allow a continuing list of other provinces, whereas in the NIV version the (to me) suspicious verse is popped in as the whole of verse 8.



I wondered how this story was converted in to the gospels of Matthew and Luke, maybe these authors were not quite happy with the original scenery? Oh dear…….



Matthew {4:25} And there followed him great multitudes of people from Galilee, and [from] Decapolis, and [from] Jerusalem, and [from] Judaea, and [from] beyond Jordan. {5:1} And seeing the multitudes, he went up into a mountain: and when he was set, his disciples came unto him:



Luke {6:17} And he came down with them, and stood in the plain, and the company of his disciples, and a great multitude of people out of all Judaea and Jerusalem, and from the sea coast of Tyre and Sidon, which came to hear him, and to be healed of their diseases;



Whilst I cannot be certain that these accounts above referred to the same occasion, the list of provinces that this crowd came from continues, but maybe Matthew and Luke didn’t like the scene of Jesus making speech from a boat offshore? Not friendly enough for them?



I’ve often heard that a person’s voice cannot be heard very far when surrounded by a crowd….fair enough, but I can tell you for fact that a person’s voice over still water can be heard for many hundreds of yards, because I learned when a boy that you never tell secrets when in boats…..your quiet voice can be heard. (true!) And since Jesus had two young men with him who had very strong voices (typical boatmen anywhere in the world) his boat speeches make perfect sense to me.



And so I propose that the people of GALILEE followed Jesus in Galilee, and that he DID make speech from a boat, just offshore, relayed by the Zebedee brothers.



What do you think?

