What do you admire about another religion or world view?

by

It’s getting darker by the day where I live, on the northern hemisphere. As someone from Iceland put it, “We have the sun here, we just can’t see it”. Well, not that extreme in my place, but still, I could use some uplifting conversation.



So here’s a proposal: Choose a religion (or world-view) that is not your own, and get really enthusiastic about something they do, have, believe in, … whatever: something that is not part of your own tradition, and write a post about it here.



Thanks in advance. That would really light up my days.

Cino Nov 13, 2022

