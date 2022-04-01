January 21, 2023
What do you admire about another religion or world view?
by Interfaith
It’s getting darker by the day where I live, on the northern hemisphere. As someone from Iceland put it, “We have the sun here, we just can’t see it”. Well, not that extreme in my place, but still, I could use some uplifting conversation.
So here’s a proposal: Choose a religion (or world-view) that is not your own, and get really enthusiastic about something they do, have, believe in, … whatever: something that is not part of your own tradition, and write a post about it here.
Thanks in advance. That would really light up my days.
Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20441/