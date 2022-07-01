April 10, 2023
What do your real life friends believe?
by Interfaith
Do you have friends who share your beliefs? Do you socialize outside your religious group? What are the beliefs of your real-life friends?
My closest friends are mostly non-believers, one is a Buddhist, one a Christian, and my partner believes in keeping her Jewish heritage alive in a very secular way that works for her. I am however also part of a loose group of friends who practice, in very undogmatic ways, various forms of mysticism and esoteric teachings.
Who’s next?
