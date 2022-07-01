What do your real life friends believe?

by

Do you have friends who share your beliefs? Do you socialize outside your religious group? What are the beliefs of your real-life friends?



My closest friends are mostly non-believers, one is a Buddhist, one a Christian, and my partner believes in keeping her Jewish heritage alive in a very secular way that works for her. I am however also part of a loose group of friends who practice, in very undogmatic ways, various forms of mysticism and esoteric teachings.



Who’s next?

Cino Mar 27, 2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20562/