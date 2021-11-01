August 14, 2022

What is the Baha’i message in simple words?


by Interfaith

This is a carry over from
Reading with New Eyes, Hearing with New Ears
https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20268/

Are Baha’i spokesmen willing to depart from the normal practice of referring questions to Baha’i tracts and scriptures, and to try in their own words, to help people understand in open debate what their core belief is?

This thread can be removed, retitled or moved to another section, if anyone wants that?

(Discussion in ‘Baha’i‘ started by RJMAug 7, 2022)

Visit thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20288/


Bookmark and Share

Related stories: